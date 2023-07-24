Star Trek Has A Lot to Say About Fascism

It is not only the enemies of fascism, the Untermensch whose deaths and oppression are supposed to pave the way to an impossible future, who suffer from that ideology. It is also the good citizens who help put the plans into action. Even those at the top, those with unimaginable power over armies, over whole worlds, are poisoned by its lies and manipulations. In Star Trek: Discovery, Michael Burnham finds a familiar face in the mirror universe. Far from a diplomatic and noble Starfleet captain, this Philippa Georgiou leads the Terran Empire, a totalitarian kratocracy, where succession of the crown is often decided at the end of a blade.

Insubordination, 'wrongthink', or anything that might piss off those in charge is punished by a swift death if you’re lucky, and by time in an agony booth if you’re not. The empire is expansionist and militaristic, fetishizing violence and worshipping their weapons. They are racial supremacists, and the only non-humans they keep around are slaves or, horrifically, food. Rescued from a coup and brought over to our universe, Georgiou struggled from the outset. To her imperial, fascist mindset, the Discovery crew’s compassion was weakness, their diversity, depravity, their intellectualism, pretentiousness. Beneath that mask of contempt was fear. As Emperor, she had soaked herself in fear as much as she had doled it out. The early episodes of Discovery’s third season finds Georgiou suffering from some unknown but excruciating malady, yet she resists treatment. For every question Doctor Culber asks, every gentle request to scan or sample, she retorts with a cutting jibe or a threat on his life. Is that simply the behavior of stuck-up royalty, or is it someone who lived under the threat of sabotage, assassination, and betrayal her whole life? When one is taught that “life is permanent warfare,” as Umberto Eco describes in his essay “Ur-Fascism,” a medbay looks no different than a battlefield.

For all too many, the things they experienced under fascism, the things they did or failed to do, create a burden too powerful to shake loose. What we now know as Survivor’s Guilt was originally called ‘concentration camp syndrome’ after therapists recognized a pattern in the Holocaust survivors they were treating. While much of the trauma was rooted in the horrible things done to them, there was also considerable trauma from the horrors they avoided or survived. For Italian author Primo Levi, it haunted him the rest of his life, marking his writings until his untimely death, often thought to be by suicide. Fellow author and holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel remarked, “Levi died at Auschwitz 40 years later.”

We see survivor’s guilt play out often in Star Trek — there’s even a Memory Alpha page for it. When Li Nalas is rescued from a Cardassian labor camp, he is anything but thankful. Back home on Bajor he is celebrated as a hero, but resents it. All he did was kill an unarmed Cardassian, and Bajor is ready to cast statues of him in latinum. Why did he make it back when so many others never got the chance? We watch Li grapple with the burdens of his fame and his new life over the first few episodes of DS9’s second season. Over and over again he tries to run away, to hide, to return to the privacy of his supposed death. Finally, it seems like he is willing to live his new life, but when a reactionary fires a phaser at Commander Sisko, Li jumps in front of it. His final words, as Sisko grasps his hands? “Off the hook after all.”