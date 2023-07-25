Remembering Leonard Nimoy

To be certain, Leonard Nimoy wasn’t done giving to the world despite that retirement appearance. He would eventually share his struggles with COPD during his retirement, even making fans like us his honorary grandchildren on Twitter if they promised never to smoke or to quit. He made priceless, funny commercials with Zachary Quinto and humorous music video appearances for family members. A man so talented and unique as Leonard Nimoy could never truly retire. He cared too much about the world and the people in it to not continue having effects.

But, that October, 2011, day would be the last time most fans would get a chance to see Leonard in person, not on Skype or a movie screen. It was a special day during which we got to thank him for all that he gave us; and he got to thank fans for supporting his visions and artistry. It is the moment we first think of whenever we think of Leonard Nimoy now. An intimate gathering with 2,000 friends and the man who brought us all together. We more than miss you Leonard. As the sign we all held up in 2011 said, “We love you.”

____

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of Star Trek, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Star Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Star Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. They recently researched all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to be sharing some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.