Star Trek-Green Lantern Crossover

And so soon it starts... Star Trek/The Green Lantern #1 will kick off IDW Publishing's six-part crossover event of the summer when it's released on July 8. StarTrek.com has all the details and exclusive First Looks at the variant covers that will be available at select retailers. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Angel Hernandez and a Gabriel Rodriguez cover, Star Trek/Green Lantern #1 -- "The Spectrum War" -- finds the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise and the Green Lantern Corps embarking on an all-new adventure that spans the cosmos. As the story unfolds, Kirk and Spock make a most unusual discovery on a lost world, igniting events that will forever change the fates of two empires. Star Trek/Green Lantern #1

will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for new about other upcoming Star Trek comic books from IDW Publishing.