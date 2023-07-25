Star Trek/Green Lantern #2 Out Today

IDW Publishing has revealed its second Star Trek comic book adventure for August, following last week's release of Star Trek Ongoing #48, "Deity #1 (of 2)," and it's Star Trek/Green Lantern #2 (of 6), out today. Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Angel Hernandez and a Paul Pope cover, it gives fans the story of Hal Jordan -- for the first time -- meeting Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise as six Lantern rings choose new bearers. But which Trek

characters - and which alien races - will be selected?Star Trek/Green Lantern #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for two variant, one featuring a cover by Darick Robertson and the other (a connecting subscription variant) featuring a cover by Garry Brown.

And if you're in Las Vegas for Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Convention, don't forget to attend the StarTrek.com hosted panel To Boldly Go... Behind the Comics, with Mike Johnson, Scott Tipton, J.K. Woodward and Ryan Parrott, plus IDW’s Star Trek comics editor, Sarah Gaydos, discussing current and future Star Trek comics plans, as well as their respective approaches to Star Trek storytelling. Adding to the fun, the first 150 people attending the panel will receive gift bags with IDW comic book goodies. StarTrek.com and IDW will also provide additional giveaways during panel, including signed books. And check out the grand prize: one lucky fan will be drawn as a character into an upcoming installment of IDW's Star Trek ongoing comic series written by Mike Johnson and drawn by Tony Shasteen. Visit www.creationent.com for day/time/location.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for new about other upcoming Star Trek comic books from IDW Publishing.

---

Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.