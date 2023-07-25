Star Trek Generations Opened 20 Years Ago Today

Where were you 20 years ago today? Perhaps you, like many other Star Trek fans, were at a movie theater to check out Star Trek Generations on opening day. The film, which premiered on November 18, 1994, marked the first big-screen adventure of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast. It featured Star Trek: The Original Series stars William Shatner, James Doohan and Walter Koenig in supporting roles, while Whoopi Goldberg made an extended cameo appearance as Guinan and A Clockwork Orange villain Malcolm McDowell portrayed the film’s baddie, Tolian Soran. The film proved serviceable; it was neither a disaster or a hit (like, say The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home or First Contact), and to this day debate still rages over Kirk’s demise.

Some tidbits and factoids to consider:-- Star Trek Generations was released with that precise title. There was no hyphen between Trek and Generations.