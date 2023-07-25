Published Nov 18, 2014
Star Trek Generations Opened 20 Years Ago Today
Where were you 20 years ago today? Perhaps you, like many other Star Trek fans, were at a movie theater to check out Star Trek Generations on opening day. The film, which premiered on November 18, 1994, marked the first big-screen adventure of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast. It featured Star Trek: The Original Series stars William Shatner, James Doohan and Walter Koenig in supporting roles, while Whoopi Goldberg made an extended cameo appearance as Guinan and A Clockwork Orange villain Malcolm McDowell portrayed the film’s baddie, Tolian Soran. The film proved serviceable; it was neither a disaster or a hit (like, say The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home or First Contact), and to this day debate still rages over Kirk’s demise.
Star Trek Generations was released with that precise title. There was no hyphen between Trek and Generations.
