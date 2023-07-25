Star Trek... Fore! Introducing The Star Trek Golf Collection

StarTrek.com uses “boldly goes” puns very sparingly, but today’s products of the day most definitely merit the following: If you’re itching to boldy hit a golf ball where no man or woman has hit a golf ball before, now’s your chance. And that’s because the Star Trek Shop has just introduced the Star Trek Golf Collection, an array of Original Series-themed products for those who play the links (though maybe not the Great Link). The products include Star Trek Golf Balls, Star Trek Uniform Golf Covers and a Star Trek Divot Tool (in the shape of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701), with the balls and covers available in Engineering Red, Science Blue and Command Gold. The products come separately as well as in special bundles.