Published Nov 18, 2013
Star Trek... Fore! Introducing The Star Trek Golf Collection
StarTrek.com uses “boldly goes” puns very sparingly, but today’s products of the day most definitely merit the following: If you’re itching to boldy hit a golf ball where no man or woman has hit a golf ball before, now’s your chance. And that’s because the Star Trek Shop has just introduced the Star Trek Golf Collection, an array of Original Series-themed products for those who play the links (though maybe not the Great Link). The products include Star Trek Golf Balls, Star Trek Uniform Golf Covers and a Star Trek Divot Tool (in the shape of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701), with the balls and covers available in Engineering Red, Science Blue and Command Gold. The products come separately as well as in special bundles.
