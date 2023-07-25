Star Trek: First Contact Opened 18 Years Ago... Today

Some tidbits about the production:

-- First Contact beamed up $30.7 million its opening weekend in the U.S. and went on to gross $92 million domestically and $54 million overseas.

-- Susanna Thompson later played the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Voyager, but Krige reprised the character in the Voyager series finale, "Endgame."

-- What two classic pop songs are heard during First Contact? "Ooby Dooby" by Roy Orbison and "Magic Carpet Ride" by Steppenwolf.

-- Cromwell made the Cochrane role his own, but it had previously been played on The Original Series by Glenn Corbett and Paramount Pictures, as First Contact neared production, offered the role to Tom Hanks, an avowed Trek fan, who passed because he was set to direct and co-star in That Thing You Do!