Star Trek Fiction Becoming Science Fact: The Tractor Beam

The ANU team of scientists/researchers relied on heat rather than photon momentum to propel particles on a microscopic level, trapping microscopic gold-coated hollow glass particles in the laser beam’s dark center. “Energy from the laser travels across the surface of the particle, where it is absorbed,” Starr wrote, detailing the process. “This creates hotspots; when air particles collide with these hotspots, they heat up and shoot away from the particle; in turn, the particle then recoils in the opposite direction. In order to then steer the particle, the team carefully controls the polarization of the laser beam to heat up the desired portion of the particle's surface.

Starr concluded by stating that practical applications of the breakthrough “could include controlling atmospheric pollution, or retrieving tiny, delicate or dangerous particles for sampling. It could also be scaled up for larger uses.

