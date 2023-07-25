Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 15, 2012

    Star Trek Federation: The First 150 Years

    Star Trek Federation: The First 150 Years

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The book is so full of unique elements it’s almost impossible to figure out where to start. There are treaty excerpts, intelligence reports and letters documenting the historic moments that started it all and led to the formation of the United Federation of Planets.

    Goodman examines everything from First Contact to the Organian Peace Treaty, with the text complemented by color and black and white illustrations of epic battles, alien species and heretofore unseen ship designs, among them the Romulan attack on Starbase 1, original blueprints for the U.S.S. Enterprise and the Xindi Avian. A quintet of removable documents includes Zefram Cochrane’s first sketch of the warp drive engine and a hand-penned letter from a young Jim Kirk.

    Click HERE to pre-order Star Trek Federation: The First 150 Years exclusively at Amazon.com.

