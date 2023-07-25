Star Trek Federation: The First 150 Years

Goodman examines everything from First Contact to the Organian Peace Treaty, with the text complemented by color and black and white illustrations of epic battles, alien species and heretofore unseen ship designs, among them the Romulan attack on Starbase 1, original blueprints for the U.S.S. Enterprise and the Xindi Avian. A quintet of removable documents includes Zefram Cochrane’s first sketch of the warp drive engine and a hand-penned letter from a young Jim Kirk.