The Perfect 'Trek' Presents for Dad on His Big Day

If Dad's out in the yard or at the game and still wants to get his Trek on, then the Captain Kirk and Spock Drink Coolers are the logical presents. This set features two four-inch-tall, vinyl can coolers. The first features Spock holding a tricorder in one hand and flashing the Vulcan LLAP symbol with the other hand, while the Kirk Kooler depicts him clutching a phaser. Available at amazon.com for $24.14 and free shipping.