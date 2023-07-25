Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 5, 2013

    Star Trek Fan Favorites Collection Available Now

    Star Trek Fan Favorites Collection Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek fans across the globe have spoken. And your top 10 favorite Star Trek: The Original Seriesepisodes – which will make up the Star Trek Fan Favorites Collection, available today –are, in order:

    1.    The City on the Edge of Forever
    2.    The Trouble with Tribbles
    3.    Mirror, Mirror
    4.    A Piece of the Action
    5.    Amok Time
    6.    Balance of Terror
    7.    The Doomsday Machine
    8.    Arena
    9.    Space Seed
    10. The Devil in the Dark

    The Star Trek Fan Favorites Collection is available now, for $9.99, on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu and Xbox; click on the links to purchase. To watch the episodes live click HERE. Fans chose the episodes via polls on StarTrek.com, the Star Trek Facebook page and CBS.com, “liking” their most cherished TOS episodes from a list of 30 pre-selected options.So, did your episode(s) make the Collection?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top