Star Trek Encyclopedia Getting Massive Update

The Star Trek Encyclopedia: A Reference Guide for the Future, which has long been the go-to source for everything related to the Star Trek canon, soon will be updated for the first time since its release in 1999. Due out in autumn 2016 from Harper Collins, the updated The Star Trek Encyclopedia, by Michael Okuda and Denise Okuda, will include a completely new design, illustrations and exhaustively researched and detailed entries on the characters, ships and events from the last 15 years of Star Trek television shows and movies. In other words, the updated Encyclopedia -- with its 300 new pages -- will cover Star Trek: Voyager seasons 4-7, Star Trek: Enterprise seasons 1-4 and Star Trek Nemesis

, and it will include material detailing the recent J.J. Abrams big-screen reboot.The Star Trek Encyclopedia Updated Edition will be released in an authoratative two-volume hardcover edition that will come with a slipcase. It will sell for approximately $99.

