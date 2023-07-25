Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Mar 3, 2017

    Star Trek Earns 5 Saturn Award Nominations

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The nominees for the 43rd Annual Saturn Awards were announced today by the Saturn Awards Organization, and Star Trek Beyond earned four nominations. The nominations include:

    Best Science Fiction Film Release

    Chris Pine for Best Actor in a Film

    Zachary Quinto for Best Supporting Actor in a Film

    Monica Hupert and Joel Harlow for Best Film Make-Up

    Additionally, Star Trek: The Animated Series -- which was released on Blu-ray last December -- picked up a nomination:

    Best Television Release on DVD/Blu-ray

    The 2017 Saturn Awards will be presented on June 28 in Burbank, California.

