Published Mar 3, 2017
Star Trek Earns 5 Saturn Award Nominations
The nominees for the 43rd Annual Saturn Awards were announced today by the Saturn Awards Organization, and Star Trek Beyond earned four nominations. The nominations include:
Best Science Fiction Film Release
Chris Pine for Best Actor in a Film
Zachary Quinto for Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Monica Hupert and Joel Harlow for Best Film Make-Up
Additionally, Star Trek: The Animated Series -- which was released on Blu-ray last December -- picked up a nomination:
Best Television Release on DVD/Blu-ray
The 2017 Saturn Awards will be presented on June 28 in Burbank, California.