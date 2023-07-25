Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Apr 8, 2019

    EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: We've Got Your First 'Discovery' Finale Clues

    Pike's fate awaits in 'Discovery''s second-season finale.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Exclusive Image

    StarTrek.com

    The first part of Star Trek: Discovery's eagerly awaited second season finale, "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 1" will stream on Thursday. When the U.S.S. Discovery’s crucial mission does not go according to plan, Burnham realizes what must ultimately be done. The crew prepares for the battle of a lifetime as Leland’s Control ships get closer.

    We are pleased to share an exclusive image from the episode.

    Exclusive

    StarTrek.com

    Check out the global preview for "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 1" below.

    Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Such Sweet Sorrow

    Watch Star Trek: Discovery

    CBS All Access Promo- Try It Free

    startrek.com

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top