Published Apr 8, 2019
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: We've Got Your First 'Discovery' Finale Clues
Pike's fate awaits in 'Discovery''s second-season finale.
The first part of Star Trek: Discovery's eagerly awaited second season finale, "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 1" will stream on Thursday. When the U.S.S. Discovery’s crucial mission does not go according to plan, Burnham realizes what must ultimately be done. The crew prepares for the battle of a lifetime as Leland’s Control ships get closer.
We are pleased to share an exclusive image from the episode.
Check out the global preview for "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 1" below.
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Such Sweet Sorrow
