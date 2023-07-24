Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 Collection Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD This November

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock (Ethan Peck). Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Martin-Green, Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), and special guest star Michelle Yeoh (“Captain Philippa Georgiou”). Season One features Jason Isaacs (Captain Gabriel Lorca) and Shazad Latif (Lt. Ash Tyler), and guest stars James Frain (Ambassador Sarek) and Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd). Season Two includes Latif, Mount, Peck, Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Chief Engineer Reno) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One). Season Three also stars Cruz, David Ajala (Cleveland ‘Book’ Booker), and guest stars Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Gray). Season Three also features guest appearances by David Cronenberg (Alias Grace), Janet Kidder (The Man in the High Castle), Sonja Sohn (The Wire) and Paul Guilfoyle (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation).

The Star Trek: Discovery: Seasons 1-3 Blu-ray and DVD offer hours of special features, including: