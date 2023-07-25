Published Oct 5, 2019
Star Trek: Discovery and Short Treks Storm into New York Comic Con
The latest news, fresh from today's Star Trek Universe Panel at NYCC.
NEW YORK, NY – Oct. 5, 2019 – Today’s “Star Trek” Universe New York Comic-Con panel brought fans 930 years into the future, when Sonequa Martin-Green introduced a never-before-seen Star Trek: Discovery season three teaser trailer to the audience at Madison Square Garden.
The First Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer has Arrived
After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future. Season three of Star Trek: Discovery is set to premiere in 2020 exclusively on CBS All Access in the U.S.
During the panel, executive producer Alex Kurtzman also surprised audience members when he announced that the next installments of Star Trek: Short Treks will begin rolling out today, with the first new short “Q&A” available to stream now on CBS All Access. Written by Michael Chabon and directed by Mark Pellington, “Q&A” follows Ensign Spock’s (Ethan Peck) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, which doesn’t go as planned when he and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift.
Your Recommended Dose of Short Treks is Here
Star Trek: Short Treks are approximately 10-15 minute stand-alone short stories that allow fans to dive deeper into the key themes and characters that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding “Star Trek” universe. Following today, the five remaining new Star Trek: Short Treks will drop on CBS All Access the second Thursday of each month, starting with “The Trouble with Edward” on Thursday, Oct. 10. In the month of December, fans will be treated to a special drop of two short stories on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The full roll-out schedule for the next installments of Star Trek: Short Treks on CBS All Access is as follows:
“Q&A” - available to stream now
“The Trouble with Edward” - Thursday, Oct. 10
“Ask Not” – Thursday, Nov. 14
“The Girl Who Made the Stars” – Thursday, Dec. 12
“Ephraim and Dot” – Thursday, Dec. 12
“Children of Mars” – Thursday, Jan. 9
The Star Trek: Discovery portion of the “Star Trek” Universe panel, moderated by CBSN anchor and CBS News national correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, featured a conversation with cast members Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Acting Captain Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin.
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.
Star Trek: Short Treks stream exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access.