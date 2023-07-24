Published May 10, 2021
Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Arrives on Blu-Ray on July 20
The series beams onto shelves with over 2 hours of special features.
“A refreshing throwback to classic Trek” (Decider), Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on July 20 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics’ score of 91%, Star Trek: Discovery is the highest rated Discovery season yet. Fans can enjoy all 13 episodes from the Paramount+ original series with the four-disc collection, packed with over 2 hours of special features, including producer interviews, writer’s log and behind-the-scenes moments.
FIRST LOOK: Discovery Season 3 Bluray Trailer
After following Commander Burnham into a wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation. The third season stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou) also appear in season three.
The Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three Blu-ray, DVD and Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook offer hours of special features, including:
- STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON 3 - Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props.
- STUNTED - Featuring interviews with cast and stunt coordinator Christopher Maguire, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts from rehearsal to the expertise required to make them safe, believable and executed to perfection.
- BEING MICHAEL BURNHAM (Exclusive) - Sonequa Martin Green takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character.
- KENNETH MITCHELL: TO BOLDLY GO - Traditionally the man behind the mask in Discovery, Kenneth Mitchell is unveiled as Aurellio in the third season. Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on Kenneth’s life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth's wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show.
- BRIDGE BUILDING - Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week.
- WRITER’S LOG: MICHELLE PARADISE (Exclusive) - Showrunner Michelle Paradise provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland.
- DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)
- GAG REEL (Exclusive)
Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three was executive produced by Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Jenny Lumet, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment) and Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment). Season three also features notable guest stars, including David Cronenberg (Alias Grace), Janet Kidder (The Man in the High Castle), Sonja Sohn (The Wire) and Paul Guilfoyle (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation).
Episodes:
- Episode 301: “That Hope Is You, Part 1”
- Episode 302: “Far from Home”
- Episode 303: “People of Earth”
- Episode 304: “Forget Me Not”
- Episode 305: “Die Trying”
- Episode 306: “Scavengers”
- Episode 307: “Unification III”
- Episode 308: “The Sanctuary”
- Episode 309: “Terra Firma, Part 1”
- Episode 310: “Terra Firma, Part 2”
- Episode 311: “Su’Kal”
- Episode 312: “There Is a Tide…”
- Episode 313: “That Hope Is You, Part 2”
Seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery are currently available on Blu-ray, Blu-ray Steelbook, and DVD, and available to stream now on Paramount+. The series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave, and produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three Blu-ray and DVD are presented in widescreen format. Including English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, the collection can also be played in German, French, Italian, Castilian and Japanese 5.1 (Dolby Digital). Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Italian, German, French, Castilian, Japanese, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish. The Season Three Blu-ray and DVD will also be available in these territories:
- Benelux - November 15
- United Kingdom - November 15
- France - November 17
- Germany - November 18
- Australia - November 24
- Japan - December 8
- Italy - December 9
Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the United States, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada, and on Netflix in 190 countries.