Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Arrives on Blu-Ray on July 20

Seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery are currently available on Blu-ray, Blu-ray Steelbook, and DVD, and available to stream now on Paramount+. The series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave, and produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three Blu-ray and DVD are presented in widescreen format. Including English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, the collection can also be played in German, French, Italian, Castilian and Japanese 5.1 (Dolby Digital). Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Italian, German, French, Castilian, Japanese, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish. The Season Three Blu-ray and DVD will also be available in these territories: