Published Nov 16, 2021
Star Trek: Discovery Moves to Paramount+ Internationally
Season 4 will still premiere in the US and Canada on November 18th
The upcoming international release of Star Trek: Discovery season four will now exclusively premiere on Paramount+ in 2022. The new season will roll out internationally in 2022 where Paramount+ is available*, including countries like the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria where the streaming service is due to launch next year. As the series rolls out across the globe, fans will be able to relive their favorite moments as seasons 1-3 of Discovery will also become available on the service. With the incorporation of Star Trek: Discovery into the Paramount+ international hub, fans around the world can expect to see the Star Trek Universe grow even more.
To our international #StarTrekDiscovery fans... pic.twitter.com/cX8m1m3h3O— Star Trek (@StarTrek) November 16, 2021
Discovery season four will still premiere in Canada on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel November 18th and will be streaming on Crave beginning November 19th. Additionally, fans in the United States can watch the season premiere on Paramount+ November 18th.
Be sure to follow along with StarTrek.com and on social media for additional announcements and updates from the Star Trek Universe.
Official Trailer | Star Trek: Discovery - Season 4
*except Canada, Star Trek: Discovery will remain on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
Star Trek: Discovery currently streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics, and on Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.