Star Trek: Discovery Beams into Paley NYC

At the end of an exhilarating Saturday at NYCC, the cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery assembled at the prestigious Paley Center for Media in New York City for an intimate conversation about what lays ahead in season three, 930 year into the future.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, and season three newcomer David Ajala, represented the cast, while producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, and Michelle Paradise represented for the writing and production staff. The panel and audience Q&A were hosted by Scott Collura, Executive Editor of IGN, who fielded questions that led to a heartfelt talk about Star Trek, love, inclusion and personal sacrifice.

While outlining season three in broad strokes Kurtzman was clear that season two's leap forward into their future was not erasing canon, but freeing them up to highlight it in a new a fresh way.“Discoveryis Starfleet now,” said Kurtzman, highlighting the bleak look at the Federation that the season three trailer seemed to give. Yet, through this unknown future, audiences can expect to see the very best of what Starfleet is and the best of what Star Trek has to offer. Teasing a visit to Trill —a culture seen first in The Next Generation and further explored through Dax on Deep Space Nine— it was clear that the writing team was eager and excited to deliver new adventures and new mythos, while remaining true to Trek history and most importantly its ideals. He made it clear that Discovery will continue to champion inclusivity and diversity, not by calling it out, but by making it commonplace.