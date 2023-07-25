RECAP: What Fate Awaits Burnham, Pike & the Discovery?

Burnham bids farewell to everyone, including the very proud Sarek and Amanda, but her closest friends (ie, most of Discovery's main crew) won’t let her go alone. Tyler plans to stick with Section 31 to ensure that they don’t stray from gray areas to black. He and Burnham passionately kiss while the crew sends goodbye messages to their siblings, parents, and loved ones. The armada drops out of warp. Saru, in command of Discovery, orders everyone to prepare for battle. It’s on.