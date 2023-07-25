Published Apr 18, 2019
RECAP: What Fate Awaits Burnham, Pike & the Discovery?
Prepare yourself for the season finale with highlights from 'Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 1.'
It all ends here. Season two of Star Trek: Discoverywill conclude in explosive style on Thursday April 17, with “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.” And to help you prepare, intellectually if not emotionally, StarTrek.com is here with highlights from “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 1.”
I Still Can’t Believe It
The U.S.S. Discovery crew scurries to abandon ship, so that she can be destroyed before Control can get its hands on the sphere data that will enable it to become fully conscious. Control's ships are closing in fast, and while Discovery possesses a time crystal, they don't have the knowledge to harness its power.
She’s All Yours, Chris
Pike returns to the Enterprise and settles into his captain’s chair. Those on board include Cornwell, Number One, and Spock. The auto-destruct sequence is initiated, but fails to destroy Discovery. Photon torpedoes do nothing, either. The data, it seems, is protecting itself. After touching the crystal Burnham experiences a horrific vision of Leland decimating the entire Discovery bridge crew. Back in reality, Burnham stops Pike from firing on Discovery. It won’t work, she explains, adding, “Discovery has to go to the future.”
Xahea, for Real?
The fifth signal reveals itself. Po arrives, much to Tilly’s delight, and the queen promptly devises a way to replicate the power of a supernova in order to charge the time crystal. The problem is that deploying the suit to open a wormhole will result in a one-way trek for Burnham. “I can take Discovery to the future,” she notes, “but I won’t be able to come back.”
Trust the Mystery
Burnham bids farewell to everyone, including the very proud Sarek and Amanda, but her closest friends (ie, most of Discovery's main crew) won’t let her go alone. Tyler plans to stick with Section 31 to ensure that they don’t stray from gray areas to black. He and Burnham passionately kiss while the crew sends goodbye messages to their siblings, parents, and loved ones. The armada drops out of warp. Saru, in command of Discovery, orders everyone to prepare for battle. It’s on.
Global Preview: “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”
In the second season finale, "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2,” the U.S.S. Discovery battles against Control in a fight not only for their lives but for the future, with a little help from some unexpected friends. Spock and Burnham discern vital new connections between the red signals while Burnham faces one of life’s harshest truths: the right decisions are often the hardest to make.
