Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with The Dog of War

“Deep Space Nine is the defining Star Trek show for an entire generation of fans, so to be able to tell an additional ‘episode’ in comic form for the series’ 30th anniversary is extra special,” says Star Trek senior editor Heather Antos. “Mike Chen’s passion for the crew of this celebrated space station is unprecedented, and no one knows the visual world of Star Trek quite like Angel Hernández. Plus…who wouldn’t want dogs in Star Trek?”

STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE — THE DOG OF WAR #1 will be available in April with several variant covers for fans and retailers to enjoy, including Cover A by series artist Angel Hernández; a wraparound Cover B by Chris Fenogolio, featuring the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks; and Cover C by longtime My Little Pony artist Andy Price (connecting with covers across all five issues to create an amazing diorama of DS9 characters with lookalike canine companions), plus special retailer incentives including a black-and-white variant of Hernández’ cover and two Deep Space 9 schematics variants with and without trade dress.