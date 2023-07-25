Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 10, 2013

    Star Trek Crew You Want to Direct Is...

    Star Trek Crew You Want to Direct Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked the following question: If you could direct a Star Trek crew, which one would it be? The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, Enterprise and Deep Space Nine. Nearly 19,000 fans voted and here are the results:

    The Next Generation (34%)
    Voyager (25%)

    Deep Space Nine (17%)

    The Original Series (14%)

    Enterprise (10%)

    How did your choice fare in the poll?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top