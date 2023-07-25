Published Nov 10, 2013
Star Trek Crew You Want to Direct Is...
Star Trek Crew You Want to Direct Is...
StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked the following question: If you could direct a Star Trek crew, which one would it be? The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, Enterprise and Deep Space Nine. Nearly 19,000 fans voted and here are the results:
The Next Generation (34%)
Voyager (25%)
Deep Space Nine (17%)
The Original Series (14%)
Enterprise (10%)
How did your choice fare in the poll?