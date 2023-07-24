Star Trek Created Feminist Icons in Front of and Behind the Camera

This article was originally published on August 26, 2019.

The women of Star Trek inspired many with their goal-driven initiative, female friendships, ability to command, and by just being women in space (which in Starfleet, it turns out, is a lot easier than NASA originally thought it might be).

Each Trek series builds off the last, becoming more and more progressive in their portrayals of women. We can see this easily, looking at the franchise through The Bechdel Test. This feminist framework grades media on three points: (1) There must be at least two (named) women characters; (2) Who talk to each other; (3) About something other than a man.

According to The Mary Sue, in The Original Series, 7.5% of episodes passed the Bechdel Test. In The Next Generation, 44.9%; Deep Space Nine, 57.8%; Voyager, 86.9%; Enterprise, 39%. While the franchise took a step backwards with Enterprise, Discovery, though not yet tested as a whole, will probably have the highest rating of all.

Star Trek’s vision of a Utopian future includes equal rights for all, the definition of feminism. While it wasn’t always completely successful, the show broke ground by constantly pushing back on harmful stereotypes and creating powerful women. Here are 12 such iconic women from the franchise, both fictional and real.