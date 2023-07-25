Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 11, 2015

    Star Trek Costumes in the Spotlight

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Costumes -- Five Decades of Fashion from the Final Frontier, written by veteran Trek authors and historians Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann, and featuring an introduction by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Robert Blackman, was released in September by Insight Editions. The 256-page hardcover book, which provides an in-depth look at the innovative costume designs at the heart of the Trek universe, spanning from The Original Seriesup through and including the latest big-screen adventures, has received acclaim from reviewers and critics alike. And now, with the holidays fast approaching, Insight Editions has just released a trailer that takes readers further into the book's pages.

    Star Trek Costumes is available now, priced at $60. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase it.

