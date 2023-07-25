Star Trek: Costumes Book

Star Trek: Costumes -- Five Decades of Fashion from the Final Frontier, written by veteran Trek authors and historians Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann, and featuring an introduction by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Robert Blackman, will be released in September as a 256-page hardcover book. Together, the husband-and-wife team of Block and Erdmann will guide readers through an in-depth look at the innovative costume designs at the heart of the Trek universe, spanning from The Original Series up through and including the latest big-screen adventures.