Published May 17, 2015
Star Trek: Costumes Book
Star Trek: Costumes -- Five Decades of Fashion from the Final Frontier, written by veteran Trek authors and historians Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann, and featuring an introduction by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Robert Blackman, will be released in September as a 256-page hardcover book. Together, the husband-and-wife team of Block and Erdmann will guide readers through an in-depth look at the innovative costume designs at the heart of the Trek universe, spanning from The Original Series up through and including the latest big-screen adventures.
From the classic Starfleet uniforms and daringly provocative outfits of
, to flowing Vulcan robes, flamboyant Ferengi fashions, and formidable Klingon wedding attire,
explores how these designs have played a key role in transporting fans to distant worlds and alien cultures over the last five decades.
Filled with exclusive photography, stills from the saga, rare concept art, and other striking visuals,
also focuses on the talented individuals who have brought the
universe to life, including original costume designer William Ware Theiss and his successors, Robert Fletcher, Robert Blackman, and, most recently, Michael Kaplan.
Featuring extensive information on the creation of each featured costume, with insight and
anecdotes from interviewees including Blackman, Kaplan, J.J. Abrams, LeVar Burton, Jonathan
Frakes and Ronald D. Moore, this book is a comprehensive and captivating celebration of the
incredible artistry that has made
’s costumes as innovative and imaginative as its futuristic technologies.
