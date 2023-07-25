Star Trek Contest Winners Announced

And we have a winner... or winners. CARD.com and Star Trek joined forces for the Star Trek Captains Card Giveaway, with prizes including the autographs of Star Trek’s five captains: William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew and Scott Bakula. And now the lucky Trek fans can be revealed.

5 Captain Signed Mini PosterRoy B. (Eskdale, WV)

Captain Kirk Signed PhotosElizabeth G. (San Antonio, TX)Timothy M. (Evansville, IN)

Captain Picard Signed PhotosJoshua L. (North Waterboro, ME)Lisa Z. (Saint Clair Shores, MI)

Captain Janeway Signed PhotosStephen B. (Catonsville, MD)Ray T. (Glendale, AZ)

Captain Sisko Signed PhotosDaniel D. (McKeesport, PA)Jennifer D. (Mandan, ND)

Captain Archer Signed PhotosAnthony C. (Schenectady, NY)Peter B. (Williamsburg, VA)

All of the prizes were provided by Creation Entertainment, which produces the 2014 Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas this July.

As previously reported here at StarTrek.com, CARD.com in May unveiled Star Trek Prepaid VISA Cards, emblazoned with images from Star Trek: The Original Series, including Captain Kirk. They’ve since added many other cards featuring Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer, as well as such Star Trek: The Next Generation characters as William Riker, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Worf, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Wesley Crusher, Tasha Yar and Dr. Katherine Pulaski, as well as cast shots, the Enterprise and a Borg Cube.