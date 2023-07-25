Published Dec 5, 2013
Star Trek Command Insignia String Lights & Stocking Available Now
Star Trek fans celebrating the Christmas holiday can do so in real Trek fashion, with a pair of great new products available now in the StarTrek.com Shop. Up first are Star Trek Command Insignia String Lights, with each package featuring 10 command insignia lights that span 138 inches (11.5 feet) and can be hung on a tree, across a hearth or pretty much anywhere else.
Also available is a Star Trek Command Stocking, which is yellow and black, with the Starfleet Command insignia emblazoned on it. The polyester stocking measures 15” long by 7.75 inches wide, making it big enough to hold plenty of candy canes and even a Tribble or two.