Star Trek Comics Boldly Go On… With IDW’s STAR TREK

Star Trek (2009) changed the Trek universe as we know it, introducing an alternative timeline that presented all sorts of mind-blowing possibilities that will be explored in the next Star Trek feature. And the countdown to the second feature will begin in earnest this September, when IDW Publishing kicks off a new, ongoing monthly comic book series entitled STAR TREK, produced under the creative direction of Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci. Check out our exclusive First Look at the covers.

STAR TREK #1 will be written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and Issue #1 covers by Tim Bradstreet and David Messina. Featuring the cast and characters from Star Trek (2009), as well as fresh threats and heretofore unseen characters, the ongoing STAR TREK comic series will re-imagine classic Star Trek: The Original Seriesepisodes within the post-Star Trek (2009) universe. Available in September, STAR TREK #1 will present a daring new envisioning of “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” the second pilot commissioned for the original Star Trek series.

“Movies cost money, lots and lots of money,” Orci said in a statement. “But comics give us unlimited budgets to take the crew of the Enterprise farther than they’ve ever been. Join us!”

Star Trek #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. In addition to the covers by Bradstreet and Messina, fans should be on the lookout for four rare photo covers as well as an even harder-to-come-by Star Trek #1 signed by Orci and Johnson.

On a related note, IDW will also release a Star Trek Movie Box Set. The set, which will come with a collector’s edition slipcase (see photo), will include Countdown, Nero and Official Motion Picture Adaptation, the three trade paperbacks by Orci, Johnson, Alex Kurtzman and Tim Jones, and based on Star Trek (2009). The full-color set will run 360 pages and, with the slipcase, will cost $39.99. It will be available in September.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the STAR TREK comic book series.