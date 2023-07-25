Star Trek Collectibles Get Sweeter

Well, it was, of course, inspired by the legendary/infamous Star Trek V campfire sequence at Yosemite National Park, the one that builds to Kirk, Spock and McCoy, having devoured too many of Bones' bourbon beans, singing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat." Just before the "singing" starts, Spock—having consulted the computer library to familiarize himself with the customs associated with camping out—whips out a "marshmelon" dispenser. Marshmelon? Yeah, we have no idea, either. Anyway, that brief mention was enough for Paramount to convince Kraft to offer their plastic version to fans who sent in a proof of purchase from a bag of Jet-Puffed Marshmallows. It pushes out three full-size marshmallows, providing, well, nanoseconds of fun. And, for reasons unexplained, it comes with an attached plastic fork and spoon, as well as a congratulatory note from Admiral James T. Kirk himself.