Published Feb 22, 2015
Star Trek Collectibles Get Sweeter
Spock is surely still scratching his head over this one. Was there ever a less logical Star Trek tie-in product than the Kraft Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Marshmallow Dispenser? We think not. A marshmallow dispenser? Star Trek? One that looks more like a light saber from another sci-fi universe than any Trek prop anyone's ever seen?
Well, it was, of course, inspired by the legendary/infamous Star Trek V campfire sequence at Yosemite National Park, the one that builds to Kirk, Spock and McCoy, having devoured too many of Bones' bourbon beans, singing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat." Just before the "singing" starts, Spock—having consulted the computer library to familiarize himself with the customs associated with camping out—whips out a "marshmelon" dispenser. Marshmelon? Yeah, we have no idea, either. Anyway, that brief mention was enough for Paramount to convince Kraft to offer their plastic version to fans who sent in a proof of purchase from a bag of Jet-Puffed Marshmallows. It pushes out three full-size marshmallows, providing, well, nanoseconds of fun. And, for reasons unexplained, it comes with an attached plastic fork and spoon, as well as a congratulatory note from Admiral James T. Kirk himself.
Not surprisingly, it's a popular collectible.StarTrek.com looked today on Amazon and eBay, and depending on its condition and whether or not the package has been opened, a marshmallow dispenser can fetch anywhere from $12 to $50.