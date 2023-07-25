Star Trek Collectibles: Cute Trek

Over the decades, Star Trek characters and ships have all gotten the plush treatment, with some being made into teddy bears. One of the more recent offerings include the 2009 Vermont Teddy Bear Company’s Kirk and Spock styled heirloom bears, perhaps the most elaborate Trek themed bears ever produced. The Toy Factory, which manufactures plush toys retrieved from claw machines, has during recent years transformed characters like Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Khan, Picard, and Data into cute toy versions. And who wouldn’t like to cuddle up to the either the ThinkGeek plush U.S.S. Enterprise or Romulan Bird of Prey?