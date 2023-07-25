Star Trek Chibis Ready to Beam Up

Bullsi has launched its new line of Star Trek Chibis, which includes Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, Chekov, Khan, Chang, Chapel, the Gorn and a Talosian. Available now in stores in Canada, fans can choose from Chibis 3-packs and a Chibis Complete Set, the latter of which features all 12 characters, plus special-edition gold Spock and Kirk Chibis.