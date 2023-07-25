Published Jul 15, 2016
Star Trek Chibis Ready to Beam Up
Bullsi has launched its new line of Star Trek Chibis, which includes Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, Chekov, Khan, Chang, Chapel, the Gorn and a Talosian. Available now in stores in Canada, fans can choose from Chibis 3-packs and a Chibis Complete Set, the latter of which features all 12 characters, plus special-edition gold Spock and Kirk Chibis.
The Chibi three-packs will retail for $3.99 per pack. The box set will cost $20.00 per set, with two Exclusive "gold" Chibis inside the box. This product will be available in Target stores.