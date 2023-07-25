Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 14, 2016

    Star Trek Cats. Need We Say More?

    Star Trek Cats. Need We Say More?

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The respected scientific illustrator and "shameless nerd" Jenny Parks specializes in reimagining pop culture characters as... cats, and now the Denver-based artist is turning her attention to Star Trek. Due out in February, Star Trek Cats will fill its 64 pages with amusing new takes on iconic Trek characters and scenes, from Kirk in the Captain's chair to Spock offering his Vulcan wisdom.

    Chronicle Books will release Star Trek Cats as a hardcover book on February 28, 2017. It can be pre-ordered now via Amazon.com for $12.74.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top