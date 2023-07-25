Star Trek Cats. Need We Say More?

The respected scientific illustrator and "shameless nerd" Jenny Parks specializes in reimagining pop culture characters as... cats, and now the Denver-based artist is turning her attention to Star Trek. Due out in February, Star Trek Cats will fill its 64 pages with amusing new takes on iconic Trek characters and scenes, from Kirk in the Captain's chair to Spock offering his Vulcan wisdom.

Chronicle Books will release Star Trek Cats as a hardcover book on February 28, 2017. It can be pre-ordered now via Amazon.com for $12.74.