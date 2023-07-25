Star Trek Catan Available In Germany In March

Kosmos is giving its Settlers of Catan game a decidedly futuristic twist, introducing Star Trek Catan in March. So swap out the ore, sheep, trees, wheat and bricks in the popular German board game and swap in dilithium, tritanium, food, oxygen and water. Large and small space stations replace cities and villages. There’s a Klingon Bird of Prey rather than a thief. If you know Settlers of Catan, you get the idea. Plus, there are character cards depicting Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Scotty, Sulu, Chekov, Uhura, Rand and Sarek, which each character card providing two special powers that can be used on a player’s turn.

