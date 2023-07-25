Star Trek Cast Celebrates 45 Years, Part 6

Star Trek officially debuted 45 years ago this week, with the episode "The Man Trap." No one quite realized it at the time -- how could they? -- but life would never be the same after that. Gene Roddenberry's so-called "Wagon Train to the Stars" went on to become iconic, one of the most important and influential entertainment franchises in history. Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei and Walter Koenig have graciously agreed to help StarTrek.com commemorate Star Trek's 45th anniversary by each answering several questions in person, by phone or via email. Today, StarTrek.com concludes our six-part cast Q&A.

And here's question number six:

What would you like to say to the fans who've been there since the start or just are coming on board now?Takei: All I can say, of course, is thank you. This has been a remarkable experience. How many people can say they’ve experienced what we’ve experienced? I’m incredibly grateful. Nimoy: I am filled with gratitude. To you and to Star Trek -- for what it has done for me, the opportunities it has given me, my family, all of us -- I thank you so much. May you all live long and prosper. (His parting words to the crowd at Creation Entertainment’s Official 45th Anniversary Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas in August, 2011).Shatner: Thank you (to the old fans) and welcome aboard (to the newer fans).Koenig: Thank you for hanging in. Thank you for being such a vociferous and ambulatory and militant base of support. If it wasn’t for the fans, we would not have this kind of longevity and endurance. I’m just grateful that they’ve found a reason to maintain their enthusiasm, to have it develop, and that they’ve turned what was a television series into an institution. Nichols: God bless you all. Keep the dream alive!

Click here to read part 1 of this article, here to read part 2, here to read part 3 of this article, here to read part 4, and here to read part 5.