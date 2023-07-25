Star Trek Cast Celebrates 45 Years, Part 2

Star Trek officially debuted on September 8, 1966, with the episode "The Man Trap." No one quite realized it at the time -- how could they? -- but life would never be the same after that. Gene Roddenberry's so-called "Wagon Train to the Stars" went on to become iconic, one of the most important and influential entertainment franchises in history. Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei and Walter Koenig have graciously agreed to help StarTrek.com commemorate Star Trek's 45th anniversary by each answering several questions in person, by phone or via email. So, visit StarTrek.com daily between now and Saturday to read their replies.

And here's question number two:

Who in your opinion was the best/most important director and/or guest star on either the original show or in one of the TOS movies?

Takei: I loved Marc Daniels. He directed many times and he was the one that directed "The Naked Time," which I enjoyed tremendously. Best guest would be Ricardo Montalban. He was our best guest in an episode and in a film. Shatner: Interesting... The best guest was Chris Plummer. And the best director was the guy who wrote two of the films... Nick Meyer.Nimoy: Marc Daniels and Joe Pevney carried the lion's share of the directing work on the original series. They were so theatrical and had a great understanding of the values of the show.Koenig: I liked Joe Pevney. He was very easy for me to get along with. I’d actually worked with him on a guest-starring role on an Alfred Hitchcock Hour, before I had done Star Trek. He was very casual and relaxed, and I needed that to do my best work. And, guest star… I’d go with Michael Forest, who played Apollo (in "Who Mourns for Adonais?"). I always thought that he was a very impressive actor. And, of course, Mark Lenard was fantastic as Sarek and in his other Star Trek roles. Mark and I went on to do several theater projects together. Nichols: My first director, Joe Sargent, as well as Marc Daniels, Joe Pevney, Vince McEveety (who also directed me in Gene Roddenberry's The Lieutenant ), John Meredyth Lucas --- My Heroes! Ricardo Montalban... need I say more? I still feel the sting from that lovingly SLAP! in "Space Seed."

