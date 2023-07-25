Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 9, 2015

    Star Trek Boots Available Now from Burlee

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Burlee Australia has just introduced a limited-edition range of custom-made Star Trek sheepskin boots. Available now, the boots -- which are made of 100% Australian sheepskin -- come in gold, blue and red and feature the iconic Starfleet insignia.

    "We are thrilled with the opportunity to make Star Trek boots," Richard Friedrichs, Burlee Australia's Managing Director, said in a statement. "We can't wait to showcase our high-quality product internationally."The Star Trek boots are available exclusively in the Star Trek Shop and via www.burleeaustralia.com.

