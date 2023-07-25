Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 27, 2013

    Star Trek Bobble Heads Coming This Summer

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek bobble heads are on the way. Starting this summer, Bif Bang Pow! will introduce a line of standard scale and miniature-sized Monitor Mate bobble heads based on the five live-action Star Trek series and TOS and TNG films.

    "For close to 50 years, the characters of the Star Trek universe have taken us where no one has gone before, and now Bif Bang Pow! will be transporting all-new collectibles into homes and offices all over the world," said Jason Lenzi, CEO of Bif Bang Pow!.  "We couldn't be more excited for fans to seek out what we have planned for the final frontier!"

    All of the Star Trek bobble heads from Bif Bang Pow! will be available from Entertainment Earth. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details.

    So, which characters do you want to see first as bobble heads?

