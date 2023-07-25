Published Jan 27, 2013
Star Trek Bobble Heads Coming This Summer
"For close to 50 years, the characters of the Star Trek universe have taken us where no one has gone before, and now Bif Bang Pow! will be transporting all-new collectibles into homes and offices all over the world," said Jason Lenzi, CEO of Bif Bang Pow!. "We couldn't be more excited for fans to seek out what we have planned for the final frontier!"
All of the Star Trek bobble heads from Bif Bang Pow! will be available from Entertainment Earth. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details.
So, which characters do you want to see first as bobble heads?