Star Trek Beyond Trailer Released

The wait is over. Paramount Pictures has just released the first full trailer for Star Trek Beyond. And it's 90 seconds of action, with glimpses of the main crew and several important newcomers, as well as flashes of humor (including a grousing Dr. McCoy), all playing out against The Beastie Boys' "Sabotage," a song that should ring a bell for fans of Star Trek (2009).

Star Trek Beyond will open on July 22. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the latest Enterprise adventure.