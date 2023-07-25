Star Trek Benefit Performance Beaming In to Royce Hall

A special event performance of Star Trek Live in Concert featuring - and benefiting - the American Youth Symphony will be held at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27th, at 4 p.m. The AYS will perform live as Star Trek Into Darkness is projected onto a big screen. David Newman will conduct, while Jon Burlingame will host and Star Trek Into Darkness composer Michael Giacchino will participate as a special guest."I was so excited when David (Newman) called to say that the American Youth Symphony wanted to perform Star Trek Into Darkness live to picture," Michael Giacchino told StarTrek.com. "What a thrill it was to give these incredibly talented rising professionals an opportunity to perform the Los Angeles premiere of a project that has been played by some of the finest orchestras in the country, such as The Philadelphia Orchestra and The National Symphony Orchestra, a project that has been heard in cities all over the world from London to Melbourne, from Houston to San Francisco.

"It is particularly meaningful that this type of event be presented in Los Angeles, the home of film music," Giacchino added. "The American Youth Symphony does a tremendous service by including film score music in their programs to ensure that audiences can experience the breadth of orchestral music available today. I look forward to hearing and watching Star Trek Into Darkness at the beautiful Royce Hall with everyone on September 27th."

Tickets will cost $15 in advance and $20 at door. Go to http://aysymphony.org/2015/07/24/ for additional details.