Star Trek Beaming Into Jordan

Talk about boldly going…

Attesting to the international popularity of Star Trek, a state-of-the-art attraction inspired by Star Trek (2009) will be a prominent part of The Red Sea Astrarium (TRSA), a 184-acre themed entertainment resort set to open in 2014 in the coastal town of Aqaba, Jordan. The Red Sea Astrarium will span from ancient Middle Eastern history to the future as depicted in Star Trek (2009), and it will encompass technically advanced attractions, five-star accommodations, evening spectacles, theatrical productions, and exciting shopping and dining options.

The Star Trek portion of The Red Sea Astrarium will feature an array of multisensory 23rd-century experiences highlighted by a space-flight adventure designed to take real-time immersive entertainment to the next level. And the attraction will anchor The Red Sea Astrarium sector’s world of tomorrow. Paramount Recreation will creatively develop the attraction, which will be the first Star Trek-themed entertainment venue outside of the United States.

Randa S. Ayoubi, the CEO of Rubicon Group Holding (RGH), made the announcement about The Red Sea Astrarium earlier today at the first-ever Jordanian-American Business Forum, under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Business leaders from both Jordan and the United States were on hand for the special signing ceremony in Amman, Jordan.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for future details and news about The Red Sea Astrarium, including the groundbreaking, construction, official opening and more.