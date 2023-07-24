Dayton Ward Answers Questions About New Book, Agents of Influence

We’re kicking off our summer reading a little early with this Original Series adventure, Star Trek: Agents of Influence! We couldn’t be more excited for this brand-new TOS novel by veteran Star Trek author Dayton Ward. In this thrilling tale, we learn that, for years, Starfleet Intelligence agents have carried out undercover assignments deep within the Klingon Empire. Now three agents are in mortal danger after a botched extraction attempt, and Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew must attempt a daring rescue. Can they avoid an interstellar incident with the potential to ignite a new war between the Federation and one of its oldest adversaries?

We had a chance to catch up with Dayton Ward about his new novel, being a Star Trek writer, and other things Trek.

StarTrek.com:You’ve written several Star Trek novels. What do you like most about writing in the TOS timeline? What do you like most about writing Star Trek novels???

Dayton Ward: I’ve enjoyed each of the Star Trek novels I’ve written, but I have a special love for The Original Series. It’s the one I grew up watching, leading into the first movies and later the spin-off series. Making new stories for these characters is something I did when I was a kid. Back then, I used action figures to create those adventures, and now I use words for the same effect.??

(Okay, I might still use the action figures once I a while. You know, to choreograph a fight or something. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.)

??Even when it comes to the “TOS-adjacent” novels I’ve written or co-written, like those for the Vanguard or Seekers series, each of those was approached with a reverence for the original show and a fervent desire to respect what it established.

What was the most challenging part about writing Star Trek: The Original Series: Agents of Influence?

DW: Hitting my deadline. Cop-out answer? Okay.

As with the other Original Series novels I’ve written or co-written, the big challenge is bringing something new to the table. Writing any Star Trek novel set at a point in time when you know the characters have lots of adventures ahead of them is always a challenge. We can’t really move the needle too far when it comes to developing the known characters. At best, we can hope to introduce a little something you didn’t know about them before you read the latest book, but even those things must abide by what’s been officially established. So, you’re left with telling a story you hope is something new and unique; something the reader hasn’t encountered before either on TV or in some other novel, while at the same time evoking everything they love about the show and those characters. One of the biggest compliments I can receive is that a reader heard William Shatner’s voice while reading the Kirk dialogue I wrote.

In particular, “the five-year mission” era from the Original Series is a very, very well-mined period. There are literally hundreds of stories set during that span — episodes, novels, comics, computer games, and so on. I’m not 100% certain, but I think every episode of the original show has had some form of sequel, prequel, follow-up, or tangential tale associated with it somewhere. Even those episodes we might consider “subpar” have likely been revisited in some manner. Then there are the tales which feature the familiar characters and yet are wholly original. ?

Even with all of that to consider, I still love that period, when Kirk and the others are in their prime and they’re out there in the deep corners of the final frontier, exploring and seeking out and boldly going. Still, whenever I sit down to develop a new story, I do sometimes find myself asking, “What’s left to do?” Where can I go? Will anybody care? Well, I do, and I know a lot of fans feel the same way. To those readers, I say, “I’ve got your back.” At least, that’s my intention. Whether I do it right is for them to decide.