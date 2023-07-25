Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 10, 2016

    Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 22 -- R.I.S. PI Preview

    Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 22 -- R.I.S. PI Preview

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 22 later this month and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the R.I.S. PI.The R.I.S. PI is a Romulan Scout Vessel. This small vessel entered Federation Space on a Covert Mission with a crew of only two passengers. During the mission, the Pi crashed on the planet Galorndon Core. Rather than allowing the ship to be captured, Centurion Bochra destroyed the ship, leaving them stranded on the planet. The R.I.S. PI gains one shield and a Crew Upgrade slot compared to a generic Romulan Scout Vessel. As a special ability, the Pi may perform a Scan Action as a free action. If you do so, you must place an Auxiliary Power Token beside the ship. The Captain of the Pi is Bochra, who complements his ships special ability. If Bochra is assigned as the captain of a Romulan Science Vessel, if there is a Scan Token beside your ship, during the combat phase roll +1 attack die and +1 defense die.


    Covert Mission
    Covert Mission
    Patahk
    Pardek


    Distress Signal
    Graviton Field Generator
    Self Destruct Sequence


    Covert Mission


    WizKids.com/AttackWing
    Star Trek: Attack Wing
    StarTrek.com



    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top