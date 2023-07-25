Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Feb 29, 2016

    Star Trek At The Oscars

    Star Trek At The Oscars

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek was represented in a number of ways and by several people during last night's Academy Awards presentation. One of them no doubt brought a tear to the eye of many fans. But let's start with the winners. Mark Mangini earned the statuette for Best Sound Editing for his work (with David White) on Mad Max: Fury Road. He'd been nominated three times before, including for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. He'd also contributed to Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

    Mad Max: Fury Road
    Star Trek Nemesis
    Star Trek Generations
    Star Trek V
    Star Trek (2009)
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Star Trek
    Nemesis
    The Revenant

    Star Trek: The Original Series


    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top