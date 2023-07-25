Star Trek At The Oscars

Star Trek was represented in a number of ways and by several people during last night's Academy Awards presentation. One of them no doubt brought a tear to the eye of many fans. But let's start with the winners. Mark Mangini earned the statuette for Best Sound Editing for his work (with David White) on Mad Max: Fury Road. He'd been nominated three times before, including for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. He'd also contributed to Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.