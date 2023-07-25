Star Trek... At The Movies

The importance of “place” and fond memories of specific theaters were especially a part of the experience of seeing a Trek film before the days of website ticket purchasing. Movie theaters were places that fans gathered days, or sometimes weeks, before a film to guarantee a seat by purchasing tickets when they went on sale from the box office itself. The lines would transform city streets and theater parking lots into makeshift conventions – with fans arriving as strangers, but leaving not only with tickets to next week’s premiere, but also with new friends. Sometimes fans would bring portable TVs to watch episodes or boom boxes to play soundtrack music to pass the time. It was common to see fans playing Star Trek board games in line, or engaging in conversations about all things Trek. Theaters were also places that local fan clubs would pass out information about fanzines or club events.

After the show, theaters would also become places where fans would stick around and chat with each other about their perceptions of the film. Lobbies were the Internet discussion boards and Facebook of the day, allowing fans to continue the enthusiasm for the film after the credits rolled. The excitement was usually at its most frenetic when attending theaters on opening day.