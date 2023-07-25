Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Jun 22, 2014

    Star Trek Archive: Trek Film Promo Buttons

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's time for another dip into the Star Trek Archive, and this go-round we're hoping for some help from YOU. Back in the day, the major movie studios used to ship boxes (and boxes and boxes) of buttons to convention promoters around the country, for them to distribute at their events... for free. Paramount Pictures, for example, created buttons for most of the Star Trek features. Fans usually found the buttons in big piles on tables on the way in/out of conventions, along with flyers for other upcoming conventions, as well as postcards and mini-posters promoting movies and television shows.



