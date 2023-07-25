Star Trek Archive: The Fall of a Voyager Captain

It was 20 years ago today that Genevieve Bujold, who'd been cast as Captain Elizabeth Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, beamed off the show. All involved realized after about a day and a half of production on the pilot that the breakneck pace of weekly television just wasn't right for the Oscar-nominated actress, and she resigned, paving the way for Kate Mulgrew -- who'd been among the runners-up -- to step in as Captain Kathryn Janeway. Bender, Goldman & Helper, the public relations company representing Voyager, faxed to major media outlets around the country, a brief, four-sentence-long statement addressing the matter. Check it out below: