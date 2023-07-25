Star Trek Archive: DeForest Kelley Star Trek IV Interview

You were typecast as a heavy for that period before Star Trek, and then ended up being so associated with Star Trek that you really weren’t offered other roles once the show ended. How surprised were you by that turn of events?

KELLEY: I went from the frying pan into the fire, so to speak. I don’t know… it seems like Hollywood has an unhappy faculty for putting someone in a slot. They figure, “He’s there. That’s what he does best.” They forget about your background and what you’ve done and how you started out and how you got to where you are. I never really thought that I would be categorized by Star Trek because I thought, of the three principal characters, that McCoy was most-human character in the whole group. I did not feel that way about Bill or Leonard. The captain, you think about Flash Gordon or that sort of thing. And when I saw Leonard with his makeup, with the ears, I thought, “Well, he’s had it.” I thought, “McCoy is still kind of an ordinary human being walking around out there and I don’t think there will be any problems at all.” I was the most surprised man in the world when I was caught right in the same trap… if you can call it a trap.

It’s been a mixed blessing. I’ve enjoyed the role tremendously and, as the years have gone by, I have considered myself very fortunate to be a part of this show, which has become the phenomenon that it has. Many actors never get the opportunity to even be in a successful series, and here I have had the opportunity to be a part of what has become something most unusual in this country. So I have to look at it with all gratefulness.

I’m not proud of the fact that it has slotted me as such, but a great deal of that – not all of it, but a great deal of it – is my fault. I’m not the most driven actor in the world. I’m a lazy actor. I’d done an awful lot of things before Star Trek. If Star Trek ended for me tomorrow, or if had ended for me with the series, I would have been a contented human being because I’d have done a lot of things I was glad to have had the opportunity to do. Not that I was setting the world on fire, but I had fulfilled myself within. I had done what I set out to do.