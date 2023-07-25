Star Trek Archive: Announcing Voyager

And so it began. Twenty years ago, on September 1, 1994, media outlets around the United States received a six-page-long press release – via fax; remember those?! -- that announced the casting for Star Trek: Voyager, which would debut on the new “United/Paramount network” in January 1995. The release touted that “Academy Award-Nominated Actress Genevieve Bujold Makes Television Debut as First-Ever Female Captain of ‘Star Trek,’” and it offered a synopsis of the plot, noting that the show “chronicles the adventures of the Starship USS Voyager which finds itself in a distant part of the galaxy along with a former enemy, the Maquis. Together, they must find their way back to Federation space."

The release then provided a breakdown of the cast and their credits, as well as their respective Voyager roles. Bujold, for example, was to play Capt. Elizabeth Janeway, while Tim Russ had a role in the “upcoming Star Trek: Generations.” Roxann Dawson was originally billed as Roxann Biggs-Dawson, while Robert Picardo was listed as playing Doc Zimmerman. Kes was described as “the delicate, beautiful young lover of Neelix.”