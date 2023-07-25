Star Trek And Newspapers, Part 2

Today, John and Maria Jose Tenuto continue their four-part look at how the making of the futuristic Star Trek was charted through the prosaic and down-to-earth technology of newspapers during the past 50 years. The series of stories is based on their research of more than 1000 different articles. Part two boldly flips pages to explore how the press covered Star Trek in its earliest days...

Star Trek premiered on Thursday, September 8, 1966, at 7:30PM or 8:30PM depending on time zone in the United States. From the start, the majority of the press about the show was positive, recognizing the unique qualities of Star Trek. In fact, all the attention garnered by Star Trek in the press was an important factor in NBC’s decision to renew the show in its first and second seasons. Famed AP Hollywood correspondent Bob Thomas wrote in a 1967 article that one of the reasons that trade observers believed that Star Trek was renewed after its first season despite problem ratings was that “the NBC decision was influenced by the fact that Star Trek was a prestige show in a season that was sadly lacking in prestige” (from the May 28, 1967 syndicated column “’Star Trek’ Survives Stigma of Thinking Man’s TV Series”). Favorable reviews, fan mail from varying demographic groups, Emmy nominations for Leonard Nimoy, and generally consistent press coverage combined to help convince NBC of the value of renewing Star Trek.