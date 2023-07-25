Star Trek And Newspapers, Part 1

In the June 26th article, Roddenberry talks to the readers about what Star Trek is: he uses metaphors to provide a context for the audience. He compares the Enterprise to a naval vessel and a city in space. He also talks about how the premise of the show, the exploration of planets and other civilizations, is rooted in what scientists think about the nature of the universe. Interestingly, he discusses some of the unique problems of producing a show like Star Trek, including having to imagine what futuristic beds and hairstyles might look like.

In TV Week’s introduction to the columns, the editors had written: “Today’s guest columnist is Gene Roddenberry, a producer with many a successful program behind him. Star Trek, his new one, strikes TV Week as a Lost in Space for adults.”

This did not sit well with Gene Roddenberry, who took what he calls “friendly issue” with the description. Immediately after the column ran on June 26th, Roddenberry wrote a letter to the editors, saying that while he appreciated TV Week running his columns, Star Trek was not a Lost in Space for adults or a copy of any other show. Roddenberry writes: “Star Trek is as different from Lost in Space as Gunsmoke is from Lassie.” Of course, to be fair, the editors had only seen the pilot episode of “The Man Trap” when writing their introduction, and the episode did feature the Salt Vampire.

Roddenberry’s second article from July 3rd is prescient, talking about how Star Trek’s technology is rooted in the real world, yet extrapolated to the future. Of course, this is exactly what occurred with everything from cell phones to ion-powered spacecraft being inspired in some way by Star Trek. Roddenberry stresses that Star Trek is about “believability.”

Roddenberry writes in his two part article series that: “The name of the game is Star Trek, a tale of action-adventure, men and women, and space travel hundreds of years from now. And it may be the most difficult television series ever attempted. Certainly, the most challenging and exciting.”

We couldn’t agree more!

NEXT TIME: The amazingly positive response Star Trek got from newspapers after its premiere and some important forgotten history from the making of the show.

SPECIAL THANKS: Thank you to Creation Entertainment for inviting us to share our research findings at official Star Trek conventions this summer and in previous years. These articles emerged as we prepared for these presentations.

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of Star Trek, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Star Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Star Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. They recently researched all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to be sharing some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.